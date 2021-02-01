Vera A Parrillo (DiMario), 80, formerly of Veazie Street died Friday at the Greenwood Nursing Home in Warwick, R.I.
Born in Providence, R.I., a daughter of the late Adolph and Ines (Nani) DiMario, she had been a Providence resident for the past six years. She moved to Fryeburg Maine for several years and owned and ran the Fryeburg Family Restaurant (Vera’s).
Previously, she had been a longtime resident of Scituate. Vera worked for the Scituate and Foster-Glocester School Departments for over 20 years before retiring in 2002.
She leaves three sons, Albert A. Parrillo Jr. of Warwick, R.I.; Michael L. Parrillo of Providence; and Paul L. Parrillo of North Scituate; four grandchildren, Bethany Pezza, Justin Parrillo, Matthew Parrillo and Timothy Parrillo; a great-grandson Benjamin Pezza; two sisters, Sandra Angelotti and Deborah McGann both of Cranston, R.I.
Her funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Mausoleum in Saint Ann Cemetery in Cranston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.