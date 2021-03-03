Steven P. Moore
Sept. 1, 1956 - Feb. 19, 2021
Lover of Family, Rescue Dogs, Shawnee Peak, Good Food, The Kilchers, Fishing, Biking, Cooking, Wounded Warriors.
Pops, Uncle, Brother, Son, Big Bro, Buddy Boy.
Prankster, Comic, Soup Master, Liftee, Fierce Spoons Competitor, Loyal Coworker, Dreamer.
A man of few but important words, cackling laugh, snappy come backs, amazing work ethic, kind heart, gentle soul, generous, diamond in the rough, beloved, gone too soon.
Loved and missed by his family — Kelby, Beverly and John Moore; Sheryl Napier; Susan and Sarah Richards; Stacy, Caitlyn and Sophie House; and special friends Lisa and George.
