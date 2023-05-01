Robert M. Cheek, 59, passed away peacefully in his sleep due to diabetes complications April 28, 2023, at his home in Madison, N.H.
He was born Feb. 3, 1964, in Ethiopia, the son of Bobby R. and Sarah E. (Cooper) Cheek.
Robert went to Aberdeen high school in Aberdeen, Md., followed by college at Harford Community College.
Robert worked at Kennett High School in Center Conway, N.H., for 16 years.
Robert was going to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Bonnie J. (Howard) Cheek, this year on Nov. 7, 2023.
Those who knew him know how no project was too big for him to tackle, he was always keeping himself busy. He always had the gift of making those around him laugh and made friends everywhere he went.
His absolute favorite thing was being there for people when they needed it most. He had a huge heart, a contagious laugh, and a smile that could light up a room.
Robert is predeceased by his mother Sarah E. (Cooper) Cheek; father Bobby R. Cheek; sister Maudenia E. Cheek; uncle Don L. Cheek; and aunt Jean E. (Williams) Cheek.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Bonnie J. (Howard) Cheek of Madison, is his daughter, Emma J. Robinson and son-in-law Nathan P. Robinson of Madison; daughter Sarah E. Cheek and boyfriend, Tristan J. Skerry, of Conway, N.H.; brother-in-law Thomas A. Howard of Conway, brother-in-law Rick and wife, Joanne Howard, of South Hamilton, Mass.; his previous wife Maurine (Lowd) Cheek of Conway, along with other family members in Winnsboro, La.
There will be no services at this time per the families request.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the American Diabetes Association.
