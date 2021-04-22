Paul Morrison Schurman, 84, died April 19, 2021, peacefully at his home in Glen, N.H., surrounded by his loved ones.
Paul was born on Oct. 8, 1936, in Lancaster, N.H., to Wilbur and Faye Tenney Schurman. He was raised in Lancaster, the eldest of three, and graduated from the local High School in 1954. He attended Norwich University and University of N.H. Paul enlisted into the Army at age 20 and is a veteran of service in Korea.
Upon returning home from his tour of duty in 1959, he drove a school bus and met his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Hersom, a new teacher at Lancaster High School. Paul and Beth were married on June 10, 1961, in Winthrop, Maine, her hometown. They moved to Waterville, Maine, where Paul worked for Timberland Machines as a salesman, and Beth taught at Coburn Classical Institute.
Paul wanted to fulfill his degree, together they enrolled at University of New Hampshire from 1962 to 1964. They lived in Durham, N.H., with their boxer dog, Hobie.
After graduation from the University of New Hampshire, Paul went on to become a research chemist working for Wyeth/Ayrest in Rouses Point, New York for 28 years. He and Beth settled in Chazy, N.Y., where they built a home and raised their three children.
Paul lived life with great curiosity, and actively pursued his vast interests. He had many wood turning and building projects, planted gardens, raised goats, kept bees, despite an allergy to them, collected sourdough cultures from all over the world and enjoyed baking bread.
He loved the outdoors, was a Boy Scout leader, planned adventures in camping, duck hunting, hiking and sailing with his family and friends. He enjoyed being a ski patroller for nearly 35 years, entered countless running and biking competitions, is an Adirondack 46er, was President of the Adirondack Mountain Club, and biked solo across the United States in 1992. It took him 42 days to travel from Chazy, N.Y., to Seattle, Wash.
Upon their mutual retirement Paul and Beth moved to the cabin they built in Harts Location, where he was a Selectman for the small town. They have resided in the Mount Washington Valley ever since. Paul also served many years as Junior Warden and vestry member, at Christ Church Episcopal of North Conway, N.H.
He is survived by his wife Beth; his sister Mary; three children, Jonathan, Margaret and Benjamin; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He left an undeniable impression on those who knew and loved him.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, condolences can be mailed to Christ Episcopal Church P.O. Box 382 North Conway, NH 03860.
