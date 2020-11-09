Maria E. (Abate) Pike, 71, of Chocorua, N.H., passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at her home. She was born and raised in Everett, Ma to the late Fernando and Grace (Capone) Abate along with her late brother Fernando.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Pike, of Chocorua, N.H.; and her stepchildren and step-grandchildren, Andrew Pike and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Anna, Abigail and Colin of Lancaster, Ohio; Jeffrey Pike of North Reading, Mass.; Caroline (Pike) Boucher and her husband, Jeffrey, and their children, Cameron, Brendan and Elizabeth of Reading.
Maria loved to spend time with her husband, her step children and step-grandchildren.
She retired from Bank of America after working for Bank of Boston for 34 years as an administrative assistant and secretary. Maria fulfilled her dream to move to the White Mountains where she resided for 20 years.
She enjoyed traveling through and visiting various historical and scenic sights in the White Mountain National Forests. Maria had a vivacious laugh, a beautiful smile, and a knack for always saying comforting words to the people she loved.
Her friendships and family were everything to her. She loved to shop and would shower the people in her life with many gifts. Maria pleased many with her outstanding and fantastic cooking that was out of this world. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her and we will meet again!
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
