FRYEBURG, Maine — Jeanne M. Heald, 87, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, from a brief illness at The Cedars nursing home in Portland, Maine.

Jeanne M. Heald

Jeanne was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Bar Harbor to Richard and Marguerite H Gain. She grew up in Fryeburg and graduated from Fryeberg Academy. Later on she married Fred Calvin Heald on Dec. 20, 1954. They started a family the following year and had five children. Jeanne and her family moved to Bethlehem, N.H. She started to work as a housekeeper and then onto Littleton Hospital for many years until moving back to Fryeberg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.