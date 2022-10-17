FRYEBURG, Maine — Jeanne M. Heald, 87, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, from a brief illness at The Cedars nursing home in Portland, Maine.
Jeanne was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Bar Harbor to Richard and Marguerite H Gain. She grew up in Fryeburg and graduated from Fryeberg Academy. Later on she married Fred Calvin Heald on Dec. 20, 1954. They started a family the following year and had five children. Jeanne and her family moved to Bethlehem, N.H. She started to work as a housekeeper and then onto Littleton Hospital for many years until moving back to Fryeberg.
Jeanne spent many hours reading western and romance novels. She enjoyed knitting afghans, mittens, hats and socks, most of which she gifted to family and friends over the years. Jeanne loved to teach her daughter, Diane, and niece, Marion, how to can and make zucchini relish.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Fred C. Heald, in 2017.
Jeanne leaves behind her children, Donna Ridley and husband, Garey, of Littleton, N.H.; Dennis Heald of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Debra Aceto and husband, Edmund, of Portland, Maine; Diane Cassidy and husband, Thomas, of Littleton; and David Heald and wife, Wendy, of East Conway, N.H. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Brian Ridley, Chantelle Ridley, Thomas Cassidy IV, and Marguerite Aceto.
Jeanne will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family has chosen not to have a service but instead to celebrate her life privately.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home (mainefuneral.com) in Cornish, Maine.
