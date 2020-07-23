Gordon Robinson of South Hiram, Maine, 83, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born Feb. 14, 1937, he attended Monmouth Academy, in Monmouth Maine. He played basketball and baseball.
After graduation, he entered the Air Force. After returning back to Maine he married his wife on July 1, 1961, (59 years), Marlene (Grant) Robinson.
Together they had four children, Jay, Tammy, Scott and Stacy. Gordon was the lead foreman/superintendent of Allied/Cook Construction, where he built a life long career of 42 years before retiring.
Gordon was respected and admired by many, and known often as a "legend," "straight shooter," "a good honest hardworking man" and "a man who strongly valued his family."
He was passionate about horse and ox pulling and pulled oxen for over 50 years, owning over 250 pair. He set a record at Sandwich Fair in 2005 pulling 23,400. He was in charge of many fairs including Ossipee Valley Fair, Fryeburg, Cumberland, Sandwich, Topsham and Stratham.
He is survived by his wife Marlene; his son Jay and wife, Brenda, of Limerick Maine; daughter Tammy and husband, David Sawyer, of Falmouth, Maine; son Scott Robinson of Portland, Maine; and Stacy and husband, Brett McConkey, of Fryeburg, Maine; and seven grandchildren, Ariel and Maggie McConkey, Zach and Katie Sawyer, Jake Robinson and Kayla and Colby Robinson; two great-grandchildren; and a sister Jayne Robinson of Monmouth.
He was predeceased by his grandson Justin Robinson; parents John Wesley and Edith Robinson; and sister Judith.
Gordon loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and would drive any distance to watch. Always a supportive father, grandfather and husband, he raised a strong close family. He will be greatly missed but certainly never forgotten.
There will be a celebration of life at the Robinson residence at 7 Oxen Ridge in South Hiram, on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., outside. There is a fund set up in his name to support horse and ox pulling.
The family would like to keep this long time tradition going in his name as long as possible. Contributions can be mailed to Katlyn Sawyer, 196 Falmouth Road Falmouth, ME 04105.
"I just want to make sure everyone has a good time." — GR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.