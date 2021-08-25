Gesina B. Weimer "Gise," 65, of North Conway, N.H., passed unexpectedly from this life on Aug. 21, 2021, at Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center after bravely battling illness.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Kinzie L. Weimer, and their three adult children, Erin of Portland, Maine, Mark of North Conway and Kyle of Worcester, Mass., as well as two grandchildren. Gise was born in Bergen op Zoom, The Netherlands, in 1956 and immigrated to the United States with Kinzie in 1983.
They lived in many places over the years, but considered Northbrook, Ill., their real home; as it was there that they raised their three children with Gise as a stay-at-home mom and the rock of the family, as they considered her. They moved to Shrewsbury, Mass., in 2003 to start a business, and ultimately retired to North Conway in 2015.
Gise and Kinzie were active members of the North Conway Country Club and very much enjoyed each other’s company on the golf course. Gise was also interested in knitting and sewing, and was a prolific painter and an exceptional cook.
There will be a private service on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Furber and White Funeral Home.
Friends are asked to make a donation to a charity of their choice in Gise’s memory in lieu of sending flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.