Franklin “Frankie” Smith, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in South Paris, Maine, with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 4, 1945, in North Conway, N.H., the son of Lloyd and Lillian (Charlton) Smith.
Frankie joined the Air Force in 1962, eventually serving as a boom operator on refueling missions.
After serving in the military, he drove truck and later owned and operated Town Line Garage in Brownfield, Maine. He was known to be able to “fix almost anything,” being very talented as a mechanic and welder.
Frankie was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Martha (Pippin) Smith; five children Fabian Smith and his wife, Cassie; Melanie Lockwood and her husband, KG; Miranda Purinton and her husband, Guy; Frederick Smith and his wife, Melissa; and Melissa Smith; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a granddog Bailey Rae.
He was predeceased by a dear friend and fellow serviceman James Laverde.
Graveside service to be held Friday, Sept 17, at Pine Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Erick Ness officiating.
Reception to follow at the Masonic Hall Route 160 in Brownfield.
Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home at 45 Main St. in South Paris.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at chandlerfunerals.com.
