Father Donald S. Abbott, 76, formerly of Charleston, S.C., passed away peacefully at Mount Saint Rita Nursing Home in Cumberland, R.I.
Don was predeceased by his father, Donald S. Abbott of Winchester, Mass., and his mother, Cecilia McManus of Cambridge and Winchester, Mass.
Born and raised in Winchester, Don graduated from Winchester High School, Class of 1962. Upon graduation, he served three years in the Air Force, assigned to the Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.
Don was an active member in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and the Goldsboro, N.C., Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of St. Mary's College in Saint Mary, Ky., and furthered his religious quest at Christ the King Seminary at Saint Bonaventure University in New York.
In May 1973, he fulfilled his dreams by being ordained to the priesthood at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. Don chose to spend his religious vocation in the south, feeling that there was a need to support Catholicism.
He was devoted to his ministry, serving as pastor in several Catholic communities and completed his ministry at St. Gerard's Parish in Aiken, SC. Feeling the need to be near his hometown and family, Don temporarily moved north and had the privilege of working as pastor in various churches in the Boston diocese.
He was able to be a strong companion to our mom, and at the same time spend quality time visiting friends and favorite spots in Maine and Cape Cod. He was an avid cyclist and swimmer. He again became active in men's organizations and the Rotary. His last assignment in Boston was at Saint Augustine's and St. Monica Church in South Boston.
Don is survived by his sisters Katharine McNally and her husband Terence of North Attleboro, Mass.; Jane Abbott MacDonald of Glen, N.H.; and Ann Bowler and her husband Edward of Millsboro, Del.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews, all living on the east coast.
Don was a truly dedicated priest who was welcoming to all and accepting and embraced differing lifestyles. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Winchester, Mass. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to join the family for committal prayers on Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Mount Saint Rita Healthcare Center, 15 Sumner Brown Road in Cumberland, RI 02864.
Arrangements are under the care of Lane Funeral Home in Winchester.
