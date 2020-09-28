Christopher Michael Buzzell passed away at the age of 37 in a car accident in North Conway, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Christopher was born in Exeter, N.H., on Aug. 19, 1983, to Janice Marie Thompson Buzzell and Wayne Ashton Buzzell Sr.
He is survived by his mother Janice Buzzell of Albany; his father Wayne Buzzell Sr. of Conway; his wife Anne Spencer Buzzell in Florida; children, Vivian Marie Buzzell of Pooler, Ga.; Jacob Oliver Buzzell of Pooler, Ga.; and Alex Spencer of Nashua, N.H.; brother, Donald Jacob of North Conway; sister Ashley Jayne of Albany; half-brother, Wayne Buzzell Jr. of Dover, N.H.; half-brother, Benjamin Fortes of Massachusetts; half-sister Karen Corriveau, finance Brian LeBlanc and four kids of Bangor, Maine. He is also survived by grandparents, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special people in his life.
Predeceased by brother Troy Ashton Buzzell.
Church services will be Center Conway Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Ness will officating the service.The family will be inside with a broadcast outside. Graveside service will following at Conway Cemetery There will be celebration of life in Fryeburg, Maine.
