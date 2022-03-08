CORNISH, Maine — Charles “Charlie” Morris Campbell, age 83, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2022.
Charlie was born and raised in Ossipee, N.H. He graduated from Kennett High School in 1957, where he excelled at sports, playing football, basketball, and baseball all four years.
After proudly serving his country in the Army, Charlie married and moved back to Ossipee to raise his own family.
In 1964, he opened Charlie’s Barber Shop, which he operated in Ossipee until his death in 2022. Charlie loved cutting hair, serving the community, interacting with his customers, and running his own business. He was a good listener and enjoyed sharing a laugh with others.
Charlie had many interests. He participated in competitive card games, and was considered a shrewd and masterful card player. He was an adept bowler and enjoyed the camaraderie on his bowling teams.
He loved watching New England sports, especially the Red Sox. Baseball was a passion, and Charlie was a successful coach, leading multiple West Ossipee little league baseball teams to regional championships in the 1970s. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling to Florida and Alaska.
Charlie had limited opportunities growing up, and therefore developed an incredibly strong work ethic. He was exceedingly generous, a kindhearted person who unconditionally loved his family members and many lucky pets over the years.
Charlie’s compassion extended beyond the family; he believed in helping others in his own quiet way, giving kids rides home from practices and games, or taking his barber tools to homebound customers for a haircut and a visit.
Charlie is survived by his partner Barbara Bouchard; cousins, Mary Preble and John Zimmer; former wife Marian Campbell; daughter Ann Campbell, son-in-law Christopher Fiesel, and grandson Benjamin Fiesel; son John Campbell, daughter-in-law Jennifer Mogul, granddaughter Sydney Mogul-Campbell and grandsons Zachary and Nicholas Mogul-Campbell. Charlie was especially proud of his four grandchildren and the young adults they have become.
Thank you to all of Charlie’s customers and friends throughout the years. A special thank you to Dr. John Levinson, cardiologist, who takes a genuine interest in all of his patients.
Services for Charlie will be private, in accordance with his wishes. To honor Charlie's memory, please make a donation to a charity of your choice, or do something nice for someone today. Charlie Campbell will be deeply missed, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at mainefuneral.com.
