Carolyn S. King passed away at Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway, N.H., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Carolyn was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1940 to Arthur and Dorothy Schooner and was the oldest of four children.

Carolyn S. King

She met her best friend and beloved husband William King in 1960. In Virginia Beach, Va., Bill served in the Navy and Carolyn was a devoted military spouse and mother. They lived in New York, Virginia and West Germany.

