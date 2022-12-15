Carolyn S. King passed away at Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway, N.H., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Carolyn was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1940 to Arthur and Dorothy Schooner and was the oldest of four children.
She met her best friend and beloved husband William King in 1960. In Virginia Beach, Va., Bill served in the Navy and Carolyn was a devoted military spouse and mother. They lived in New York, Virginia and West Germany.
While in Germany for four years, Bill and Carolyn traveled extensively and enjoyed many camping trips, beer halls and volksmarches around Europe. When Bill retired from the Navy in 1976, they moved to Brewer, Maine, then Rochester N.H., and, finally, Hart’s Location in 1988.
Carolyn worked for JCPenney for many years in Rochester and then in the North Conway store and finally at Ragged Mountain in Intervale. Carolyn opened her own business in Hart’s Location, Carolyn’s at Arethusa, where she sold T-shirts (imprinted with her drawing of Arethusa Falls) and ice cream to countless hikers and visitors.
Carolyn was a talented painter, seamstress and crafter. She loved the color red. She loved to dance. She baked the best carrot cake and ginger cookies, and enjoyed sharing them with friends and neighbors. She had a beautiful smile, an easy laugh and good sense of humor. She made friends wherever she went.
She was a wonderful and kind grandmother to her grandsons. She loved dogs and she and Bill rescued many, with Dobermans being a favorite breed. Carolyn tended beautiful gardens, with poppies, begonias and geraniums being among some of her favorite (red!) flowers to grow in New Hampshire. She fed the hummingbirds in Hart’s Location and her mix must have been the best, because she had swarms of the winged visitors and bought sugar by the 50-pound bag to keep up with them.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Arthur Schooner and Dorothy Schooner and her brother Gary Schooner.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William King of Hart’s Location; her son Peter King of Farmington, N.H.; daughter Angela and son-in-law, Michael Callahan, of Hart’s Location; grandsons, Oliver and Tucker Callahan; her sister Linda Keith and nephew, James Keith, of Texas; and sister Cindie Schooner-Ball and brother-in law, Mark Ball, of Florida; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mineral Springs for their care and attention for Carolyn these past 2½ years.
A memorial service will be held for Carolyn in the near future. Please consider a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association to fight this horrible disease.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
