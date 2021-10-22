Belinda (Williams) Cullen, 62, or Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away suddenly at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, N.H.
She was born Oct. 23, 1958 in Wolfeboro, N.H. She was the daughter of Ralph and Margie (Williams) Vacca.
Belinda was a lifelong resident of Ossipee, N.H., and defender of its heritage, challenging anyone who dare speak Ill of the Town or its residents.
She was a 1976 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School, Wolfeboro, N.H., leaving Ossipee only to attend Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H.
Following in the family footsteps she was drawn to serving the Town of Ossipee, which she loved, in many capacities over the years, starting with her first love, Emergency Medical Services.
She served as an emergency medical technician from 1979 to 1987; then again from 1995 to 2001, right up until the Ossipee Rescue Squad was absorbed by the Center Ossipee Fire Department. Belinda was a founding member of the Ossipee Rescue Squad serving as Treasurer for a number of years.
She also served as a member of Effingham Rescue, Freedom First Responders and Wakefield Area Ambulance Corp at various times. Belinda also worked for more than 20 years as an Emergency Medical Technician for Lord Ambulance Service, Ossipee.
Continuing her love of serving the Town, she served in the 1990s as a fire commissioner for the Center Ossipee Fire Precinct as well as the Town Budget Committee Chairman for 10 years. She was one of the last members of the Center Ossipee Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a Founding Member of the Ossipee Old Home Week Committee.
She also worked as a cook at Ossipee Concerned Citizens and worked at TRI County Cap for 15 years handling fuel assistance. In later years, towards retirement, she worked many years as a Personal Secretary for Brian Lord with Lord Funeral Home, Center Ossipee.
Outside of work she had a love for hockey, specifically Dartmouth College Hockey, attending games with her family as a season ticket holder for 10 years. She was also a die-hard Boston Bruins fan. She was known throughout the neighborhood for her famous macaroni and cheese.
Belinda leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Dana B. Cullen Sr. of Center Ossipee; and her son Dana B. Cullen Jr of Ossipee; and daughter-in-law Jessica Cullen of Tamworth, N.H.; a brother Barry Williams of Ossipee; and a sister and Beth Adjutant of Ossipee; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Ossipee Cross Roads Church, 2205 Route 16, West Ossipee, NH 03890
Donations in her memory may be made to the Carol E. Duchesne Scholarship Fund, c/o Trustee of Trust Funds, Town of Ossipee, NH, P.O. Box 67, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 or to the Center Ossipee Fire Department, P.O. Box 276, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
