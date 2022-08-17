OSSIPEE — Starting Point has announced a new location for the organization’s southern Carroll County office at Mountainside Business Center, 127 Route 28 in Ossipee.
The southern office of Starting Point was previously located in Huggins Hospital over the past five years.
Since 1981, Starting Point has been serving victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking in all of Carroll County.
The new Ossipee office is centrally located to help aid in response to the Ossipee Court’s request for services and to Huggins Hospital. When a victim presents at the hospital or at the courthouse Starting Point’s protocol is to dispatch an advocate in person to assist.
Advocates in the southern office also attend to CAC (Child Advocacy Center) interviews in the southern part of the county.
Victims and survivors can make appointments to speak with an advocate in person at the Ossipee office by calling (603) 447-2494 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hours at the Conway Advocacy Center at 30 Pleasant St. are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone in the victim’s support system can also call for assistance.
As always, Starting Point advocates are available 24/7/365 at (800) 336-3795 or online Monday through Friday from 8-4 p.m. at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat.
All Starting Point services are free and confidential.
