People often ask if there is an increase in domestic violence during the holidays. The data on this is limited because it is often based on call volume to crisis centers between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, rather than the actual occurrence of the incident.

Starting Point advocates have experienced either no change or a slightly lower call volume during the holidays. They have, however, come to understand that this is not because domestic violence isn’t occurring but because victims tend to endure whatever they must to get through the holidays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.