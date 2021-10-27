AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it is investigating five cases of salmonellosis associated with eating crabmeat from Hardie’s Crabmeat in Deer Isle, Maine.
The cases include four Maine residents and one New Hampshire resident. Two individuals required hospitalization.
An investigation by Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry found that the crabmeat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging.
Maine CDC recommends that consumers discard packages of Hardie’s Crabmeat purchased between June 15 and Aug. 15.
Freezing does not destroy the bacteria that causes the illness. The establishment’s owners have addressed investigators’ concerns about the contaminated crabmeat, and there is no evidence that crabmeat currently being sold poses a risk if consumed.
Crabmeat from Hardie’s was sold at multiple locations throughout Maine, but packages should be clearly labeled as coming from Hardie’s.
Salmonellosis is an illness caused by a group of bacteria called salmonella. It is a major cause of diarrheal illness in the United States. Salmonella bacteria can be found in the intestines of people and animals. Pets and farm animals can carry the bacteria and spread salmonella. Common symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever and headache. Symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after exposure and can last up to a week.
Older individuals, infants, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness. Some infected people do not have any symptoms.
You should not work if you are sick with salmonellosis. This is especially important if you are a food handler, child-care worker, or health care worker. Maine CDC recommends that individuals who experience severe symptoms contact their medical provider.
Call DACF at (207) 287-3841 for questions about the investigation to trace the contaminated product. Call Maine CDC at (800) 821-5821 if you have questions about salmonellosis.
Or go to tinyurl.com/bdn5atd6.
