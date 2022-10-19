CONWAY — Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.
Starting Point works closely with dozens of community partners including the police. When police respond to a domestic violence incident, one of the more dangerous calls for law enforcement, they use a Lethal Assessment Protocol to screen victims.
Once a victim has been screened in the police immediately call Starting Point to connect the victim with an advocate. By connecting to victims at this stage the cycle of abuse can be disrupted sooner, and victims and their children can receive support and safe haven to begin the journey of healing after victimization.
Together Starting Point and the Conway PD stand with victims letting them know that they are not alone.
Starting Point is a non-profit organization dedicated to:
• Ensuring quality services are provided to victims of relationship violence and sexual abuse.
• Preventing future relationship violence.
• Promoting social change.
• Encouraging accountability and education for perpetrators and stalkers
