CONWAY — The 50th Annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale is set for Nov. 13 and 14. The annual gear sale will take place at the North Conway Community Center on Friday, Nov. 13 (2 p.m.-7 p.m.), and Saturday, Nov. 14 (9 a.m.-noon).
Find great deals on new and used equipment and gear. You'll find everything from ski, snowboard and Nordic equipment to jackets, snow pants and helmets!
Looking to sell your old gear or equipment and make a little extra money? You can do that, too!
“We are very excited to make our 50th ski sale happen,” said Mark Porter, president of Eastern Slope Ski Club.
“As one of the club’s largest fundraisers we are very thankful for our community that continues to support this event by selling, shopping or both. Although it will look different this year, we are following all CDC and NH Safer at Home retail guidelines to ensure a safe shopping experience for all.”
Plan on dropping off your clean and modern alpine, cross-country and snowboard gear along with clothing and accessories you’d like to sell at the North Conway Community Center on the evening of Nov. 12 between 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Each item you want to sell requires a tag ($1 each). To avoid crowding during drop-off, please purchase your tags in advance at Bob & Terry’s in North Conway, Ski Works in West Ossipee or Andes Ski Shop in Bartlett.
Proceeds from all tag sales and a 20 percent commission collected for each item sold goes toward supporting the ESSC Junior Program by funding new equipment and program assistance for families in need.
All unsold items (and proceeds from your sales) MUST be picked up at the Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 14 between 4-6 p.m. Anything NOT picked up will be considered a donation, and all proceeds from the sale will benefit the ESSC. To learn more about the 50th Annual ESSC Ski Sale or if you have any questions go to easternslopeskiclub.org or visit them on Facebook.
Founded in 1935, the Eastern Slope Ski Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of skiing. The primary program of the ESSC is the Junior Ski Program, with over 400 volunteers and the support of countless businesses, provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities for over 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley.
