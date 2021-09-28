BARTLETT — The Mt Washington Valley Bocced Group will have a fundraiser for Jen’s Friends, with a tournament will be held Saturday or rain date of Sunday, Oct. 3 at The Club at Christmas Mountain in Glen.
This is the group’s first “Roll for Jen” event.
For those not aware of them, this is their fifth season of bocce and their biggest. They have enjoyed playing each Tuesday, Thursday and one day over the weekend. This is the group’s way of helping out the community and exposing more people to the game of bocce, according to tournament coordinator Tony Simone.
“We have over 30 players, and we can accept more,” said Simone.
For the uninitiated, bocce, sometimes called bocci, is a ball sport which is part of the boules sport family. It is similar to lawn bowls and pétanque. Italian migrants in Australia, North America and South America play bocce. The sport is played on soil and asphalt.
According to worldbocce.org, “Bocce for the average players is very simple. There may be anywhere from two to four to eight players on a team. Each player is given two balls (boccia). A player continues to roll their balls until they get closer than the opponent’s ball. Players are awarded one point for each ball closer than the opponent’s closest ball nearest to the pallino ball (the smallest ball, which has already been thrown onto the field).
“Players may also throw on the fly (volo), striking the ball to move the point ball. Balls, including the pallino, may also be displaced by the balls of other players.
“Bocce is an inexpensive game of thought and strategy that brings families and friends together with the enjoyment of a game that everyone can play.”
Anyone interested in playing in the Jen’s Friends benefit tourney may contact Simone at tonysimone3@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.