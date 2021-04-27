Thatcher Lucas Gulstrom was born to Joel and Kelsey Gulstrom of West Baldwin, Maine, on April 22, 2021, on Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He joins Adaline, 5 and Owen, 3. The maternal grandfather is Dale Hennings of Paris, Ohio. The parental grandparents are Leonard and Sonya Gulstrom of Limington, Maine. The great-grandparents are Pat and Ruthann Palmer.
