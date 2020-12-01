Remington Alexander Richards was born on Nov. 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
His parents are Kimberlee Wiggin and Dillon Richards of Brownfield, Maine.
He joins sister Madeline Grace, age 6, and brother Benjamin Nolan, age 3.
His grandparents are William Wiggin of Conway, Sue Wiggin of Fryeburg, Maine, and Penny and Bob Richards of Center Conway.
