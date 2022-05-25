Acre Peart Genest was born to Corey and Kelley (Dolan) Genest on May 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Vera Joy, 8, and Otis Mirth, 2. The maternal grandparents are Michael and Connie Dolan of Londonderry, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Stephen and Luane Genest of Freedom, N.H. The paternal great-grandmother is Juliette Desmarais of Nashua, N.H.
