Well, it was predictable if not inevitable. Volkswagen is bringing back the legendary Scout as a stand-alone electric vehicle brand, focusing on off-road pickups and SUVs for the American market.
You might recall that back in 2020, Volkswagen, through Traton, their European truck subsidiary, acquired Navistar, parent corporation of International, formerly International Harvester. Navistar, and now VW, owns the Scout trademark for "land vehicles over 2,400 pounds gross vehicle weight, licensed for use on public streets, highways as well as off-road use, namely, light duty trucks excluding fire trucks, such as pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, medium duty trucks, and severe service or vocational trucks."
The “International Harvester” trademark went to J.I. Case, which bought the core IH tractor business when financial hardship befell them in mid-1980s. Mercifully, the IH “man on a tractor” logo has been respectfully allowed to fade away.
Like a bolt of lightning in Frankenstein’s lab, the VW Group Supervisory Board breathed new life into the OG SUV when they approved the decision to resurrect the Scout moniker from its peaceful slumber, and cash in on some of the street cred the Scout name carries with a large segment of off road enthusiasts.
Volkswagen is banking on that brand recognition as Ford did with its reintroduced Bronco to gain some of the lucrative U.S. auto market share.
Despite Volkswagen’s position as the second-largest automaker by sales behind Toyota, VW holds less than 5 percent of the U.S. market share — but it does have 8 percent of the U.S. electric vehicle market behind Tesla. They hope to be the largest seller of EVs globally by 2025, and double their U.S. market share to 10 percent by the end of the decade. VW is predicting Scout branded sales will eventually reach 250,000 units per year in the U.S., with production due to begin in 2026.
Creating a new brand in the U.S. is a first for Volkswagen and will require significant funding. Initial investment of $100 million-$1 billion will be needed to set up U.S. management and design teams, finalize designs and bring employees onboard.
Manufacturing will require new facilities, and VW is currently developing plants in the U.S., China and Europe that will be equipped with specialty tooling for EV production. Its current American plants in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Mexico can’t handle the increased capacity or added specialty manufacturing for EVs. Volkswagen will probably take on outside investment partners or offer stock options at that point to reduce their risk.
The new Scout will be based on a standard platform — or “skateboard” in EV-speak — with higher clearance for off-road use and ease of offering other body options. The initial market will be exclusive to the U.S., but plans to use the platform globally are envisioned.
The SUV will be similar in size to the VW Atlas, considered a C-segment truck, which is small like the Ford Maverick rather than trying to compete with full-sized market leaders like the F-150, which is has already gaining popularity in the EV configuration.
The size is fitting as the original Scout was also a smaller truck with versatile options that could vary the configuration from a pickup to an open- or closed-top SUV depending on the interchangeable roof chosen.
The original Scout, manufactured from 1961-71, and the later Scout II, made from 1971-80, were simple and boxy, placing the wheels at the four corners with little overhang to handle steep approach and departure angles.
Perhaps the most distinct design element featured an upward angle, cutting off the bottom rear corners of the rear side windows, and was a prominent characteristic on all Scout II Travel Tops.
Concept drawings of the new EV Scout carry this angled side window design element as well as the overall profile and wheel proportions with the original Scout scripted logo for maximum nostalgia.
The concept Scout somewhat resembles the new Ford Bronco design, which in my opinion, resembles a modern original Scout 80 or 800 model more than the original Bronco, but I do applaud Ford for keeping the name and the retro vibe alive.
I’m sure VW will do interesting things with the Scout, but I still can’t fully wrap my mind around a VW Scout or a Scout EV, for that matter. I have a deep and personal connection with the original Scout, and this is kind of like what happens after a relationship reluctantly ends. It’s good that everyone moved on, but it's not clear everyone made the best choices.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
