delorean

1981 De Lorean DMC-12 at the Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford,U.K., in May 2017. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS PHOTO)

What happens after an automaker closes the doors for good? After the judge signs the bankruptcy papers and the last assembly line worker shuts the lights? Does the factory door slam in defiance or does it quietly latch, as if to breathe a sigh of relief?

John Z. DeLorean has never been conventional. Many of us are familiar with the back story of his eponymous car company — General Motors executive and wunderkind who defined the muscle car genre when he created the Pontiac GTO, went out on his own to make his dream car. DeLorean Motor Co., plagued from the start with funding problems that crippled the car’s potential with an inadequate engine, major design changes and compromises, the logistical quagmire of a new manufacturing plant, in a conflicted region of Ireland with funding from sources including the British government, all culminating in an FBI sting against DeLorean himself, over a fortune in cocaine that ended up in findings of entrapment and the eventual exoneration of John Z. but not before he lost everything including his company, fighting the resulting drug charges and lawsuits.

