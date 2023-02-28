What happens after an automaker closes the doors for good? After the judge signs the bankruptcy papers and the last assembly line worker shuts the lights? Does the factory door slam in defiance or does it quietly latch, as if to breathe a sigh of relief?
John Z. DeLorean has never been conventional. Many of us are familiar with the back story of his eponymous car company — General Motors executive and wunderkind who defined the muscle car genre when he created the Pontiac GTO, went out on his own to make his dream car. DeLorean Motor Co., plagued from the start with funding problems that crippled the car’s potential with an inadequate engine, major design changes and compromises, the logistical quagmire of a new manufacturing plant, in a conflicted region of Ireland with funding from sources including the British government, all culminating in an FBI sting against DeLorean himself, over a fortune in cocaine that ended up in findings of entrapment and the eventual exoneration of John Z. but not before he lost everything including his company, fighting the resulting drug charges and lawsuits.
Enter Sol A. Shenk, a retailer of overstock and closeout auto parts in his Consolidated Stores before switching to household goods and rebranding his business as Big Lots.
Shenk invested in DeLorean when it was struggling but still viable. In the spring of 1982, Shenk bailed out DeLorean when Bank of America seized 1,400 DMC-12 cars for default. As a creditor in the company, and following the bankruptcy, he entered discussions to buy the remains beating out John’s own brother, Charles DeLorean. Shenk received exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the remaining inventory of partially completed and finished cars and all the spare parts and pieces.
Shenk ended up with anywhere from 1,000 to 2,800 cars and claimed his intent wasn’t to liquidate DeLorean but to resume limited production in Ireland. There is speculation that Shenk was telling people what they wanted to hear to ensure the factory workers would cooperate, after all, he made his mark in salvage.
Nevertheless, after assessing the situation, it was determined there was no profit to be made and with no hope of continuing the brand the factory was packed up and cars and parts were sent to a warehouse on, appropriately, Dublin Avenue in Columbus, Ohio.
There were 8,580 DeLorean DMC-12 cars built, all in Dunmurry, Ireland. After the company went into receivership, 500 cars in partial stages of assembly were completed at the factory by former managers and supervisors and sold through existing dealers. In addition, about 100 cars stored in a deteriorating warehouse at the Belfast docks were cleaned and refurbished after suffering humiliation at the mercy of the seagulls that nested in the rafters.
As an interesting side story that fits in with DeLorean lore, the dies used to stamp the original stainless-steel body panels couldn’t be located at the factory because the hastily constructed plant was built on a bog, and the concrete floor was too thin to support the process.
As a creditor, the British government took possession of the dies with the intent to melt them down for scrap. But a funny thing happened on the way to the scrapyard. They were dumped over the side of the boat to weigh down fish farm nets in Ard’s Bay, Northern Ireland. Underwater photos clearly identify them by the unique shape of the gullwing door and large size of the rear panels.
The final DeLorean DMC-12 to leave Dunmurry was a development car that was refurbished to new condition. But the final car’s story doesn’t end there. In 1980, American Express, to promote its gold card, contracted with DeLorean to sell a limited number of 24k-gold-plated cars at a cost of $85,000 each (a little over $306,000 today) when DeLorean was already struggling to sell production cars at a $25,000 introductory price.
In the process of cataloging and moving the spare parts and inventory, Consolidated found a spare set of gold panels from the AmEx promotion and used them on the final car, creating the last of perhaps five gold-plated cars (the exact number is unknown). This 1983 gold car was used as a promotion for Big Lots stores.
From the AmEx luxury catalog to a Big Lots raffle, how the mighty had fallen.
By late 1983, Shenk sold all but a couple hundred of the remaining completed DeLoreans at a deep discount of $21,000 (about $62,500 today). The DeLorean DMC-12 at the time was never really desirable or in demand despite its hype. It might even be a footnote in automotive history if not for the “Back to the Future” movies that breathed new life into the defunct marque. Score 1 for pop culture.
A company called KAPAC that helped relocate the inventory to Ohio ended up buying all but the complete cars from Consolidated and ran a business selling parts. In 1996, KAPAC sold what remained of DeLorean, parts, production and distribution rights, and engineering drawings to Stephen Wynne of Houston, who now operates the business as DeLorean Motor Co., keeping the dream alive.
