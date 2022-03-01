CONWAY — Two proposals for long-closed local restaurants are in the news this week.
Topping the agenda for the Conway Planning Board’s upcoming March 10 meeting at 6 p.m. is a full site-plan review to demolish the closed Brennan’s House of Pizza in Redstone for a proposed 40-by-70-foot, two-story, 68-seat restaurant at 656 Eastman Road.
The project is to be developed by new owners Leszek and Ewa Gielata, who purchased the property along with a pre-1983 manufactured double-wide housing unit from former owners Steve and Lorri Brennan/Brennan Revocable Trust on Feb. 16, 2021, for $207,000.
The former restaurant was damaged by a fire caused by faulty wiring in 2017 and also had been damaged by a fire in 2014, according to Sun files.
The pizza restaurant was founded in 1971 by Steve Brennan’s father, Red Brennan, who was also the onetime operator of the Redstone House of Wheels. It had a seating capacity of 90.
Skip Smith of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles said he transacted the sale. He said he also sold the Brennans’ private residence and noted they now reside in Florida.
“We had it listed off and on for four years. The building was in tear-down state (due to the fires); it has a septic for a 90-seat restaurant and well, both of which are in good shape and it has 200 feet of frontage on Route 302. Most of the value was in the land,” said Smith.
Contacted in a phone interview while he was on the road Monday, Smith said he believes that Leszek and Ewa Gielata plan to open a bistro at the site.
“Ewa and Les are bakers,” said Smith. “I remember their saying that they were very impressed by the quality of the water when they had it tested it and that they thought it would be excellent for baked goods, which was one of the contributing factors for them wanting to purchase the property.”
He said the couple is from the New Rochelle, N.Y., area and have been visiting Mount Washington Valley for years.
Contacted Tuesday morning, Les Gielata said both he and his wife are bakers, with his focus on breads and hers on breakfast items.
"It won't be a restaurant but a bistro with breakfast sandwiches and baked items," Les told the Sun.
"We have been visiting the valley winters and spending time in the summer in the Lake Winnipesaukee area; I sold my house at Christmas Mountain in Glen last year and although there have been some issues with the (Brennan) property, we hope we have worked them out and we are looking forward to the planning board meeting," Gielata said.
According to Janet Hounsell's book, "Conway, New Hampshire: 1765-1997," Walter Hart and his wife, Velma, ran Hart's Pizza, a small takeout place on the Redstone Road around 1960. "In 1971, it was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Howard 'Red' Brennan from Rhode Island ... The building has been greatly expanded, but retains some remnants of the original Hart's Pizza," she wrote.
A demolition permit was filed with the town of Conway Nov. 13, 2021, by the Gielatas.
In other local restaurant news, the dormant Scarecrow Restaurant and Pub located next to Ragged Mountain Equipment on Route 16 in Intervale was sold for $540,000 on Dec. 10, 2021.
According to the Carroll County Registry of Deeds and Bartlett Town Hall, the 2.45-acre property and building were sold by Gram and Cron Leasing LLC. of Intervale to Blue Sky Properties LLC of Amherst.
The closed restaurant was formerly owned and operated by Cathy Cronin and late husband George Gramstorff, who died Jan. 3, 2021, at the age of 83.
In his obituary in the Sun, Gramstorff was described as “late proprietor of the Scarecrow Pub and Grille, a place where friends would meet, family would gather and treasurable memories would grow.”
Cort Hansen, co-owner of the abutting Ragged Mountain Equipment, said he had not met the new owners but said one of his employees had gone over to speak with them when she noticed a lot of activity in recent weeks.
“She said they told her it was going to continue as a restaurant,” said Hansen. “There has not been a sign listing it for sale for a few years now, so it may have been a private transaction, I don’t know.”
In still more restaurant news, Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened for business in Airport Square in North Conway.
The space is just under 7,400 square feet. The Five Guys franchisee holder is Bill Gellert of Hillsdale, N.Y., who told the Sun last year that it will join other New Hampshire franchises in Tilton, Dover, Manchester, Concord, Portsmouth, Salem, West Lebanon, Derry, Nashua and Keene.
Its website says that the franchise is currently hiring line cooks. Finding restaurant help has been a challenge in the valley during the pandemic due to the region's ongoing labor shortage.
Gellert told the Sun on Tuesday that the opening had been delayed due to that issue plus supply chain problems.
Now, he said, "today's our first day and things are looking good."
According to fiveguys.com, the national company was started in 1986 by the Murrell brothers in the Washington, D.C., area.
The company serves hand-formed burgers. In 2003, they began offering franchise opportunities. Now, there are nearly 1,700 locations worldwide, according to the website.
