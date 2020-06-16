CONWAY — The Rotary Club of North Conway inducted two new members on June 11.
Bob Schrader and Merridith Larsen.
The ceremony was held at Rotary Park in North Conway Village.
The Rotary Club of North Conway traditionally meets Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at Mineral Springs Cafe at Kennett High School.
Currently the club is holding online remote meetings through Zoom once a week, either in the evenings or in the mornings. Membership is open to service-oriented individuals. Guests are welcome to attend.
For more information on the Rotary Club of North Conway, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.