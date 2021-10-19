BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club recently handed over its match for local donations to the Magic Lantern Innovation Lab project.
On Oct. 12, President Jessica Putnam from the local Rotary Club presented a check for $10,000 to Susan Jennings, executive director of the 4-H Foundation at the University of Maine, the organization behind the Magic Lantern Innovation Lab & Learning Center.
This represented a pledged match for the first $10,000 raised from local citizens, non-profits and small businesses in the lakes region.
Jennings thanked the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club for their steadfast effort, which exemplified community support from the early days of the project.
“Everyone will appreciate your work. Young people growing up in rural Maine don't have the same opportunities and resources as those in urban areas,” said Jennings.
“4-H has been engaged in experiential education pilot school programs for over 12 years and has successfully increased test scores, raised aspirations, increased attendance and engaged students in career-based learning," she said.
"We look forward to continuing to partner with this community and the region to offer UMaine programming that can make a difference in the lives of children, youth and their families," Jennings added.
Putnam remarked: “What an opportunity for our community and so in line with Rotary’s goals of supporting education for young people.
"Our Magic Lantern project team, in particular Dave Barker, was persistent in raising the money from within towns in the region as a sign of community support. He knew the support would be there. We are proud to be part of such an important project which will enhance the quality of life in the Lakes region,” she said.
For more information or to contribute to the project, contact the Maine 4-H Foundation, (207) 615-7300 or email susan.jennings@maine.edu.
For more information about Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, go to lakeregionrotary.com. For specific questions, email Jessica Putnam at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.