BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls hockey team will feature a number of younger players this season as the team looks to start the 2021-2022 in strong fashion.
Head Coach Craig Bartoli said the team lost a few key seniors from last years team and that several younger players will need to step up into important roles for the team this season.
Bartoli said that six forwards and three defensive players will see a lot of ice time this season, especially against some of the more skilled teams on the schedule. As is often standard early in the season, Bartoli said several of his players are still battling it out to be part of the regular playing rotation this season.
With a young team, Bartoli said one of the main goals will be for the girls to develop each and every game this season. He noted that the team will get an early benchmark of where it is with tough early games against Exeter and Pinkerton on the schedule.
“It will be nice to see how we match up against those teams,” Bartoli said of the early season contests.
The team this season will be led by senior captains Jill Hallee and Sidney Chapman. Bartoli said Hallee will be playing on both the front and back lines this season. He described Hallee as an all-around player who is a very strong skater.
Chapman will play forward and Bartoli said that Chapman has been one of the team’s top goalscorers every year she has played, with the team expected continued production in that area.
Bartoli’s daughter Ava, a sophomore defender, is also expected to produce goals this season. Bartoli said his daughter has a hard shot from the point which will be helpful to the team.
Bartoli said Kennett newcomer Tessa Capozzoli, a junior, will be an impact player for the team this year. He noted that she is a very strong skater and will be an integral part of the team this season.
Bartoli also mentioned sophomore forward Abby Blais as another young player that he hopes will step up this year and add goal production to the team. Junior forward Maya Wedge is also expected to contribute significant minutes this season.
Bartoli said freshman Laney Downs will also log a lot of ice time this season on the back line. Bartoli noted that Downs Hallee and Bartoli will help to secure the team’s back line this season.
Bartoli said the team also has two sophomore goalies that are expected to see time this season, one Lumanita Berry will be instrumental early in the season as the team’s other goalie, Olivia O’Neil is recovering from an injury, but he hopes will be able to help the team later in the season.
Bartoli said the team will face some tough competition this season. He noted that Hanover is normally the team to beat, while Bishop Guertin, last year’s champion, will also be a tough team. He noted that Concord, Exeter and Pinkerton would also provide a serious test for the team this season.
Bartoli said he has a great group of girls this season and that this year’s team is the biggest group he has coached during his tenure, with 24 skaters on the team. He said that the team has some work to do and that there will be some growing pains early in the season but he is excited to see what the team can accomplish.
