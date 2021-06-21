BERLIN — In Post 36 Legion Ball Berlin defeated Londonderry 7-6 in an eight inning contest on Saturday. Henry Shaw and Sam Seavey both had two hits in the contest. Shaw also pitched four innings, while Landyn Croteau earned the win from the mound. Kolin Melanson helped close out the scoring with a game winning walk-off hit.
Coach DJ Johnson had this to say about his team’s performance, “Not our best game but we grinded it our and got the win.”
Sunday the team picked up a 12-1 win over Hudson. Shaw went 3 for 3, including a single, double and triple, one of which he hit opposite-handed. Seavey and Brody Labounty pitched well in the five-inning mercy-rule shortened game.
“The boys are really coming together and we showed that as we came out swinging in the game against Hudson,” Johnson said. “Even though it is early in the season we now are in first place in our district.”
The team’s next game is in Lebanon next weekend.
Gorham men’s softball league
The bats of Nucar were on fire last week as the team downed Remax 12-2. B. Hood, Erik Tremblay and Luke and Ethan Enman led the way for Nucar offensively. Don Hood pitched wonderfully as he was able to keep the Remax hitters off balance. Kevin Allain took the loss for Remax despite pitching well. Joe Monza and Carlos Borrayo led the way offensively for Remax.
The Land was able to come from behind off the bat of Gavin Cook who hit a two-run homer to give The Land the late lead in their 9-7 win over Berlin City. Todd Freschette of Berlin City hit a towering homer in the first inning. Rollie Poirer through the ball well in the winning effort. Kevin Trask was effective all night, changing speeds and location despite taking the loss.
