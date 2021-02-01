The longstanding, very competitive rivalry between the Berlin-Gorham and Kennett boys’ hockey teams continued Saturday night at the Notre Dame Arena where the Mountaineers managed to hold on to a hard-fought 3-2 win. B-G scored first at 4:12 of first period when Jamison Levesque got the puck to Tyler Rousseau, who took a shot that was saved by Kennett goalie Bryson Wrobleski but the rebound went right on to the stick of freshman Cam Pake, who had a wide-open net on the right side and deposited it there for his first varsity goal, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers held a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage early, but Kennett gained some momentum and narrowed it to 14-9 after that initial period. Both teams had power plays, including the Mountaineers near the end of that period and for 1:43 of the second period with no goals to show.
Kennett stepped things up and not only did any excellent job of killing that penalty to open up period 2 but carried the play. That continued until 22 seconds after the penalty expired, when at 2:05, freshman Robbie Murphy opened his high school scoring account with an unassisted goal. to tie things up at 1.
B-G came out of their lull shortly after. At 3:23, Ben Estrella put on a skating clinic by streaking down the right side, drawing the defense to him, stopping on a dime and sending a perfect cross-ice pass to Brayden Riendeau, who tucked the puck into the net to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Both teams again had power play opportunities, with nothing to show for it, with Kennett's extended 1:18 into the third period. B-G was able to produce a great specialty team penalty kill, holding the Eagles to no shots on goal.
With B-G up 2-1, it was back and forth action throughout the remainder of the game, with both teams have excellent scoring chances, thwarted by B-G goalie Anthony Pizzuto and Kennett's Wrobleski.
Finally at 13:01 (1:59 remaining), Estrella duplicated his setup earlier, but this time the recipient of the pass was another freshman, Jamison Walsh, who scored what proved to be the winning goal. That was because 13 seconds later (13:14), Kennett’s Murphy, with help from Colby Hall, scored to tighten things up considerably at 3-2.
An icing call on B-G with the Eagles pulling their goalie set up a face-off in the Mountaineer's end, which Coach Mike Poulin was not happy with. At the 14:28.8, mark there was a mad scramble in front of the net with a shot resulting that somehow Pizzuto managed to find and save. Finally B-G was able to control the puck, waste a bit of time and secure the win.
The Mountaineers, now at 3-0, managed 41 shots on Wrobleski (38 saves) and Pizzuto was credited with 17 saves, with both of them making some spectacular moves to prevent scores.
Coach Poulin felt it "was a tough match up as usual, and I was pleased to see Pake and Walsh get their first varsity goals, but I wasn't happy that we didn't finish the game better."
Game results
Berlin boy's basketball lost to Interlakes, 38-28.
Berlin girl's basketball defeated Interlakes, 45-28.
Berlin-Gorham boy's hockey squeaked by Kennett, 3-2
Berlin-Gorham girl's hockey lost to St. Thomas-WNC-Dover, 1-0.
Gorham girl’s basketball lost to Colebrook, 55-35.
The Gorham alpine ski team competed in two meets, on Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, both a Bretton Woods, and the results are as follows:
Hannah Fox was 15th in slalom and 15th in GS in the opening meet, followed by a 13th in slalom and a 17th in GS in the second meet, while Tori Demers was 20th and 23rd in the first meet and 23rd and 24th in the second meet; and Alexa Pelkey, 21st and 24th followed by 25th and 27th.
For the boys, Lex Mayerson was 17th and 13th in the first meet, and 13th and 17th in the next one, while Teegan Leclerc, was 16th and 19th in the opening meet; Nolan York was 10th and 21st, along with sixth and 12th in the second meet; Jake Bartlett was 27th in GS in the opening meet, and took 18th and 19th in the second one; Tristan Robertson was 18th in the slalom in the opener; and 15th and 21st in the second meet; Abe Backler was 21st in GS on Jan. 25; Luke Olson was 22nd in slalom on Jan. 25, while Ethan Corrigan 25 in GS in the same race.
After a 15-year hiatus Berlin High School is back alpine racing with one skier, who happens to be junior Hayden Munce, who comes from a longline of BHS skiers. He also raced in the two meets at Bretton Woods, finishing 37th in the GS on Jan. 22, and was 20th in slalom and 30th in GS on Jan. 25.
The Gorham and Berlin alpine racers are in action on Monday at Loon Mountain (results were not known as of press time).
Upcoming races include this Friday, Feb. 5 at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
The Division 4 Alpine State Meets for the boys is scheduled to be held at Crotched Mountain on Feb. 8, while the Division 3 Championships are slated for Feb 9 at Gunstock.
The Division 4 Alpine State Meet for the girls is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Mount Sunapee.
A few weeks ago, a good friend to many, Ben Napert, passed away to the shock of all of us. To help defray the cost of any funeral home, burial and graveside service expenses Don Piper and I are asking for your help. If interested please send your donation in check or money order made out to Don Piper at 32 Hermanson Ave., Berlin, N.H. 03570 or to yours truly, Steve Enman at 37 Chickwolnepy Rd. Milan, N.H. 03588, by Feb. 6.
We will guarantee all money will be documented and used for the above cause! Thank you.
