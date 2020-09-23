The Berlin High girls’ soccer team kicked off its season over the weekend on the road with a 3-1 loss at Kennett 3-1 on Saturday and a 4-0 setback at home on Monday against Littleton. Up next, the Mountaineers are scheduled to entertain Gorham on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Coach Al Woodward said, “it was great to finally get back out on the field,” when the girls headed to Conway for the season-opener against Kennett High.
“The Berlin girls were both excited and a little nervous and it was definitely a challenge without any preseason games,” he said. “We started off on our heels in the first 15 minutes and gave all our goals up within that time.
Woodward added: “After shaking the rust off, we were able to hold Kennett off for the last 65 minutes.”
Coach Woodward said goalie Chloe Dagesse, “had some big saves keeping us in the game” and “solid defense was shown by Grace Bradley and Kyra Woodward and I was very impressed with Jill Hallee and Alicia Breault in our midfield.”
Berlin was able to create several good scoring chances that came from freshman Ava Bartoli and sophomore Mak Peare up front.
The lone goal was scored on a penalty kick by Grace Bradley after Peare was fouled hard in the box while attempting a breakaway attempt.
Dagesse finished the match with 19 saves, while the Mountaineers forced 10 save from KHS goalie Sam Habert.
The Mountaineers played Littleton on Monday in their home-opener but came out on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline to the Crusaders.
“We faced a solid and skilled Littleton team on Monday,” said Woodward. “Again we gave up goals early and then we struggled to get back into it. Although Littleton carried a lot of the offensive play, there were positives within the game for us as the girls all continued to work hard and never gave up.”
He added: “Now we have to get back to practice and work on some things that will help us achieve success in the future games.”
Woodward praised the play of freshman Aliyah Paquette, who “stepped up and played a very solid wing for us,” along with Kadence Gendron, who “played great defense” and helped settle the offensive rush by Littleton.
Dagesse had a season-high 23 saves in the match, while Berlin recorded eight shots on goal.
The Berlin High boys’ soccer team defeated Littleton 2-1 on Monday. The team is scheduled to host Gorham on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nicki Arguin's Berlin High field hockey team played Littleton on Wednesday (results not known as of press time). The Mountaineers are slated to host White Mountain on Friday at 3:45 p.m. and Laconia on Monday, weather-permitting with a 3:30 p.m. slated start.
Bob Lord's Berlin High cross-country team is scheduled to host Kennett this Friday at the Maurice Wheeler Track and Mike Gaydo Field, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Gorham's soccer teams played host to Groveton on Tuesday, with the boys getting their offense in high gear with a 5-1 win, and the girls prevailing 1-0. As mentioned earlier, both teams will play at Berlin on Saturday, with the girls' game to begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 2:30 p.m.
Gorham girl's soccer Coach Chris Partenope was pleased with her team's 1-0 win over Groveton on Tuesday.
"We dominated the play, possessions and shots but finishing was a bit elusive, outshooting the Eagles 14-4,” Chris said. “All of the girls contributed in one way or another to the win."
Madi Buteau scored the lone goal of the match with 5 minutes to play, on a direct free kick from 19 yards out.
Goalie Olivia O'Neil had 4 saves to preserve the shutout.
Of special note, Libby Fortin stepped in due to an injury and “played inspired soccer,” according to Partenope.
Believe it or not, men's ice hockey is on the horizon, with the North Country League taking signups and registration now, with the draft scheduled for Nov. 5-6. We will have much more on that process shortly.
How times have changed. There is still much going on with kneeling, versus standing for the national anthem at athletic contests and burning the flag instead of respecting it, and so forth. I can remember as an elementary school student at Milan (late 1950s early '60s), having a turn at hoisting and taking down the flag at the beginning and the end of the school day was a huge deal for most of us. Learning how to properly fold it, with the various and significant steps to follow was special too. Do they teach those things anymore in our schools?
Respect for the flag and this great, albeit imperfect, country we live is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.