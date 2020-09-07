Berlin High School fall sports are scheduled to begin Tuesday night with tryouts in all of the programs, including boy's soccer, girl's soccer, field hockey and cross-country running.
At this time, I am not sure of the Gorham sports schedules but will
let you know as soon as I know.
The plans are to put together our regular fall sports supplement for both schools shortly-stay tuned.
The finals of the Gorham Co-Ed Softball League took place last Thursday with the Bombers taking the crown with a convincing 12-3 win in the finals game over Mane Reflections, who worked its way through the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament and forced another game for all the marbles after topping the Bombers 8-4 earlier in the night.
Trailing 2-0 going into the fifth inning, the hairdressers scored five runs with the big blows coming from Travis L'Hereux's three-run home run with Ryan Richard and Lacee Enman on the bases after each had singled, and a two-run double by Allison Blanchette driving in Lee Lambert and Jameson Levesque, who had reached on base knocks.
Two innings later, Mike Kennison added a three-run homer of his own, driving in Ethan Enman and Richard who were aboard with singles, sealing things for Mane Reflections.
The Bombers had scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, and trailed 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but threatened with two runs before Lambert shut the door to give his team a chance to win it all after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 one seed, before falling into the losers' bracket earlier in the tourney.
Game two had the Bombers scoring three in the first, and one in the second to go up early 4-1. They increased the lead to 6-1 before their opponents scored two to cut the lead in half.
Mane Reflections had a huge chance to make it a game in the sixth inning when they had the bases loaded with no outs but did not score.
In the top half of the seventh, the Bombers made them pay and sealed things with six runs to win going away, 12-3.
There were some excellent defensive plays on both sides but in particular, shortstop Ryan Richard had numerous sparkling plays, and Allison Blanchette at second base and Dan Enman at the hot corner made a couple of highlight-reel plays.
Congratulations to all teams in the league and in particular the Bombers for their playoff success. Thanks again to Mel Morin for the scoring information and for Jeff Stewart for forwarding regular-season and playoff schedules along with results.
Has anyone heard of or had a chance to see the Berlin's mini-Fenway Park Wiffle ball field up on Route 110? I have seen pictures of it but have yet to visit it in my travels, but it is on my "to do" list for sure, as it is quite the park. I am anxious to take part in a game there too! Stay tuned!
Today's good wishes go out to Gram Lorna Stiles, 98 years old on Sept. 5, Chet Corcoran (only 95 — same date) and the Morin Family, who I had the pleasure of visiting with throughout the summer at Libby's Field.
Of course, many of you remember Chet, who worked for so many years in the Berlin school system and drove the bus on many an athletic trip. I joke that during my coaching days. I spent more time with Chet on bus trips than I did with my wife!
