Tuesday night I had to take a trip to Shelburne and saw, with excitement, the Gorham Common teeming with human beings, with a Babe Ruth baseball game going on at the field and a concert out beyond left-field. It warmed my heart to see people doing what they are intended to do, living and enjoying life. More on Babe Ruth later.
Also, due to the large amount of information the goaltenders' stories will resume next week.
Monday had two games in the Gorham Men's Modified Softball League with The Land defeating Go Time 13-5 and, later, Berlin City winning over Remax, in extra innings 11-9.
In the first game, the only information I was furnished was that The Land's Ryan Richard had a pair of home runs, Kevin Allain pitched a strong game to secure the win, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam early, and he only issued one walk.
For the losing team, Bryan Hood had a multi-hit game, Todd Frechette came in to pitch in relief and did a commendable job.
I "happened" to be at that second game which was a "back and forth" one throughout as BC scored three runs in the top half of the first when Ethan Enman doubled, brother Luke singled him in and another brother, Dan (same mother for all!), in his first game of the season homered to deep left to stake them to an early 3-0 lead.
Remax answered right back with two of its own, starting with Matt Soprano's triple, an RBI double for Erik Tremblay and a Rollie Poirier RBI single.
In the top half of the third, Ethan E. singled, Joe Monza singled, with an error to follow allowing Ethan to score. Luke E. also singled to drive in Monza and give them a 5-2 lead.
BC chucker Dan Croteau held his own on the mound shutting out the realtors until the bottom of the fifth, when the bottom fell out, with five runs being scored by Remax to take a 7-5 lead. Mark Bisson started things off with a drive through Croteau's five-hole (needed the pads for that save), Brandon Gilbert had a nice sacrifice bunt before Croteau made a huge glove save on a line shot headed for the middle for the second out.
Seven straight hits followed, first a single by Soprano, three doubles in a row from Tremblay, Eric Nelson and Carlos Borrayo and singles to Poirier, Travis Lamontagne and Tyler Martin produced those five runs before the bleeding stopped.
The BC boys, however, were not done as Monza singled in the top half of the sixth, followed by a shot to right by Luke Enman that cleared the fence onto the banking to tie things up.
Croteau shut Remax down in the sixth and his club scored two in the seventh to take a 9-7 lead. Those runs came when Croteau helped his cause when a misplayed fly to the outfield resulted in a triple. The next two batters, Brandon Weeks and Ryan Fortin reached on more misplayed fly balls. An error and a single by Jon Henson set things up for more damage but left fielder Soprano made a highlight-reel diving catch to end the threat.
Remax was not done as they scored two of their own in the bottom of the seventh to take things into extra innings. Nelson singled, Borrayo walked and then Poirier helped his cause with an RBI double followed by an RBI by Lamontagne to create the tie.
Extra innings are speeded up a bit with the man who made the last out placed on second base, with one out. Monza singled and advanced to second on the throw, Luke E. was intentionally walked to load the bases. After a shallow fly by Dan E. was caught, Jesse Deblois doubled in two as the inning ended with BC up by and 11-9 score.
Remax threatened but was unable to score, with the game ending on a spectacular leaping catch by Luke Enman at shortstop.
Croteau got the win to propel his team to a 2-1 record, while Poirier took the loss to drop his team to 1-2.
Local Babe Ruth action is now taking place with several scrimmages this past weekend and a Roadwarriors doubleheader this past Tuesday (BG1 on the road and BG2 at the Gorham common.
Weekend action had the BG1 team besting Tamworth 12-1 and 11-0 with Jeremyah Dow, Kolin and Griffin Melanson, Kam Huntoon, Brody Labonte and Karter Deming toeing the mound while surrendering three hits and striking out 20 in the action.
Meanwhile, Jake Mercier, Deming and Issac Langlois (2 triples) each had three hits in the BG2 game on Sunday, where the locals lost the opener 4-2 score and won a thunderstorm-shortened second game 3-1. Chase Carder and Jack Saladino were solid on the mound.
In regular-season action, the Berlin-Gorham 1 team lost to Kennett 10-7 with Griffin Melanson having a strong outing on the mound, tossing four solid innings, leaving with his team up 6-4. Dow, Deming and Kolin Melanson pitched the final 3 frames, with some good pitching but five errors certainly hurt the cause.
Labounty and Anthony Pizzuto had three hits each while Kam Huntoon had two base knocks and was on base four times. The team will have its home opener this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field, and will also play a doubleheader at Memorial Field this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
In the BG2 game, B-G won over the Mount Washington Valley Bulldogs 9-6 on Gorham Common, thanks in part to seven excellent innings on the mound from Haden Poulin and Jack Saladino. The offensive highlight of the night was a long ball off the bat of Cam Gonyer, that landed in the concert area of the common.
The younger boys, BG2, are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Memorial Field.
BG1 coaches are DJ Johnson and Rick Mercier, while BG2 is coached by Dylan Bisson and Jon Demers.
Coach/Coordinator DJ Johnson is encouraged by the support, talent and dedication of the kids in the program. Baseball is back in the North Country. He can be contacted for sponsorship or donation information at (603) 915-3997.
Speaking of baseball, Major League Baseball just announced its plans to begin to play later in July, but the restrictions placed on the teams are pretty intense and may take the fun out of the game (for the players and the fans, who will have to watch it on TV I guess).
My baseball traveling buddy, Dean Stiles was recently in Cleveland, and sent me a picture of an empty Cleveland Indian's stadium, where we were a few years ago — sad!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.