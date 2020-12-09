Welcome back to SSS after a short hiatus on my part.
With everything going on with the pandemic in our world right now, it is difficult to report on what is actually happening in the local sports' scene because there are changes almost on a daily basis.
Berlin High School Athletic Director Craig Melanson told me that "right now all sports are on hold in Berlin for the week, as we step back, and reassess the situation. Our hope and plan is to not have to cancel any winter sports' programs but make adjustments as needed on a daily and weekly basis.”
People in our communities may have differing views and opinions on this whole pandemic situation and that is all well and good, and should be the case. But regardless, the stress, pressure and burdens placed on our local leaders must be difficult to bear. I feel it and think about it all the time, especially as a former teacher, coach and athletic director but I am not in a position to affect the outcome, like they are. I pray that they have great wisdom and discernment as they made so many vital decisions affecting us all.
Also, At last report, a totally readjusted plan was in effect for the North Country Men's Hockey League.
Gorham High School's new alpine ski Coach Robbie Munce let me know his team is scheduled to begin dry-land training on Tuesday, Dec. 15, with a tentative first race date of Jan. 15.
Previously I had publicized the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Associations’s All-State field hockey (Makenna Balderrama and Mickailey Walsh, First-Team; and Becca Pouliot, Second-Team) and soccer teams (for the girls — Grace Bradley, First-Team; Jillian Hallee, Second-Team; and Ava Bartoli, Honorable Mention; and for the boys — Shaun Goyette, First-Team; Tyler Rousseau, Second-Team; and Ben Estrella, Honorable Mention) at Berlin High School and was waiting on the Gorham selections, which just recently came out.
The boys were represented in soccer by Liam Cairns, First-Team goalie and Teegan Leclerc, Second-Team midfield, while the girls in soccer had Madi Buteau as a First-Team midfielder and Isobel Micucci on the Second-Team for defense. Congratulations to these four outstanding student-athletes.
I recently had the pleasure of catching up with Mike Villeneuve while he was moving snow for the city with his trusty tractor. Mike had some serious health problems earlier this summer, so to see him back at work and doing better was special and encouraging for sure.
My thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families of Don Rivard and Janet Woodward who both recently passed away. Don was very instrumental as one of the founding fathers with the establishment and success of the various youth hockey programs in Berlin, as well as at the state level. He was also the president of the North Country Mens' Hockey League for many years. Don had two sons and grandchildren who were involved in local sports.
Janet Woodward was involved with the youth of the area as a long-time member (with yours truly) of the Milan Recreation Department, and as a bus driver. She was also a slick-fielding shortstop, and was solid at the plate, too, during her many years playing on numerous women's softball teams in the area.
With the right connections she could have starred in the movie, "A League of Their Own" without requiring a "double" when performing on the field or at-bat.
These two people will be sorely missed by all of us!
At times I sit back and wonder how major league sports, particularly basketball and baseball, can be signing players to long-term, multi-million dollar contracts. I guess life goes on for professional athletes, even when regular people are in lockdown modes, businesses are being shut down, and depression, discouragement and the suicide rates are skyrocketing. To top it off, the winter professional sports' teams don't even know what the upcoming season is going to look like, but they will get their money.
I recently read of a high school football player viciously attacking a referee after he called a penalty and subsequently banished him from further play, and his team was dismissed from postseason play. In another high school game, one team that kneeled during the national anthem clashed with the other team that carried a blue lives matter flag. Sports always brought people together, brought out the best in people, even with the competition it creates, but that wasn't the case here.
How many of you out there truly miss being able to play a sport, and/or watch a game in person, whether it be at the biddy league level or high school, cheering on your kids or grandkids and communicating with other like-minded people? We have to get back there before it is too late and we lose a complete generation of student-athletes and the camaraderie sports can and do create. How that happens and what it looks like is the question.
Just one man's opinion.
