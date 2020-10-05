Jumping around the local high school sports' scene, I wanted to mention that congratulations are in order for the student/athletes who received sportsmanship awards at Berlin High School's Homecoming. They include for BHS field hockey — Kenna Balderrama; boys soccer — The Keith Parent Award — Gorham's Nolan York and Berlin's Tyler Rousseau; and girls soccer — Berlin's Ava Bartoli and Gorham's Halery Desilets. Sydney Chapman received the Sportsmanship Award at Gorham's Homecoming.
Recent scores: Berlin boy's soccer over Gorham 3-1, which gives Berlin a 3-1 record while Gorham falls to 1-3, Berlin girl's soccer (2-3) over Gorham 4-0 (1-2-1), Berlin field hockey (4-2) beat White Mountains Regional 4-0 and then lost to Kennett 5-2; and Berlin boy's cross-country lost to Kingswood 45-46, but came out ahead of Kennett, Plymouth and Gorham in Conway on Saturday.
GIRL'S SOCCER
The Berlin High girls’ soccer team played Gorham during the latter's homecoming game with Berlin coming out on top 4-0, although the beginning and end of the game had both teams pretty equal. The bulk of the first half was a hard-fought competition and scoreless until, with 6 minutes left in the first half, Berlin freshman Ava Bartoli scored the opening goal of the game with a nice assist from Mak Peare.
Second half action saw the Mountaineers pick up the pace and score two quick goals, the first one after lots of pressure on their part resulted in Bartoli scoring her second goal, this one assisted by Jill Hallee. That came at the 10-minute mark and less than 2 minutes later Peare was taken down hard in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick successfully taken by Grace Bradley. And then, at 27:30, Peare sealed the win with an unassisted goal to give Berlin the 4-0 win.
As Berlin Coach Al Woodward shared, "Both teams came out fired up and were ready to play. Throughout a good portion of the game things were equal. Our defense was solid, especially late with a strong Gorham push and that combined with 15 saves by our Goalie Chloe Dagesse preserved the shutout and the win. We also had 24 shots on goal."
Grace Bradley was awarded the Sportsmanship Award.
Gorham Coach Chris Partenope quipped in "The score did not reflect how we actually played. We had lots of opportunities but just could not buy a goal. Olivia O'Neil played well in nets with nine saves." Also, the Sportsmanship Award was presented to Sidney Chapman.
Berlin now stands at 2-3 and was to host Kennett on Monday (results not known as of press time) while Gorham drops to 1-3-1 and hosted Pittsburg-Canaan also Monday (results also not known as of press time).
BHS CROSS COUNTRY
The Mountaineers' cross-country team had two meets this past week, competing in the Pittsburg-Canaan Invitational and then traveling to Kennett on Saturday. Both meets proved successful as they totally dominated up North and lost in Kennett to Kingswood Regional by one point, 45-46. At the Murphy Dam, BHS had six of the top 7 finishers and then 4 finishers from the number 11 to 17 spots.
No team other than Berlin had enough runners to score, but if you put those teams together and scored them against the locals, Berlin would have won 18-42. In the Kennett race things were close all the way through but Kingswood managed to squeak one runner in where needed to win by that 1 point.
In condensing things here, Brody Day was second in the Murphy Dam race in 18:44, but bounced back and won the Kennett race in 18:11; Brayden Landry, first in 18:40, and second in 18:12 (a second behind Day); Jace Arsenault, fourth, 20:34 and 10th,19:42; Victor Morales, fifth, 21:26 and 20th, 20:41; Elijah Gilcris, sixth, 21:32 and 18th, 20:37; Dave Young, seventh, 21:40 and 16th, 20:17; Cole Ruediger rounded out the top 7 with an 11th place finish in 22:18 and 17th in 20:27.
Gorham's Colby Gourdeau was 10th with a time of 22:16 and 23rd, 21:44.
The girls finished with Gorham's Zoe Grondin first in Pittsburg with a time of 24:31 and eighth at Kennett, 23:08, Cora Treiss, third, 26:03 and 12th, 24:30; Alyssa Delafontaine, fifth, 19:40 and 21s, 26:46, and Candice Howry sixth, 31:15.
Coach Bob Lord was pleased with all his runners, saying, "The boys are really fired up with their success thus far. Hopefully, they can keep it going. The team finish at the Kennett race was particularly pleasing, as all competition was from D2 (Berlin is D3)." The Junior Varsity race was won by Berlin's Jeremy Howry with Candice Howry running her best race of the season, and Max Bowman and Brannen Boewe running well too.
Berlin will host White Mountain Regional Tuesday at 4 p.m.
BERLIN HIGH FIELD HOCKEY
The Mounties beat White Mountain Regional 4-0 and then lost for only the second time this season to Kennett, 5-2. In the win against White Mountain, Berlin scored a goal at 3:28 of the first half, off the stick of Cienna Langlais from the stroke line with the assist going to Maddy Letarte.
Second half action saw Becca Pouliot, at 14:25, one-time a shot the post for a score, after Kenna Baldarrama and Langlais set her up with some nifty passing. Later, at 5:13 Pouliot was set up for another score when Letarte took a shot, got her own rebound, dished off the Langlais who got it to Becca on the post, who once again, one-timed it into the back of the net. AT 2:13, Letarte again passed to Langlais who redirected it into the net for the final scoring of the game. In the 4-0 win, the Spartans out-cornered Berlin 6-5, but Jen Fowler was forced to make 40 saves for her team, while Berlin's Luma Berry did not face a single shot.
After its 5-2 loss to Kennett Saturday, Berlin traveled to Bishop Brady Monday (results not known as of press time) and will return home to host Littleton on Wednesday.
BOY'S SOCCER
In Berlin's 3-1 win over Gorham, which was Gorham's Homecoming, the teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Huskies' Brendon Saladino scored at 6:10 on a beautiful chip shot that deflected off goalie Shaun Goyette's fingertips, and a Mountaineer goal 5:02 came off the foot of Ben Estrella on a rebound of a Kolin Melanson shot.
Berlin took control in the second half, with what proved to be the game-winning goal when Estrella got the ball to Tyler Rousseau at 44 minutes for a wide-open net and score. Tom Oeschle picked a great time to get his first varsity goal at 51 minutes, on another nice set-up by Estrella to Oeschle, who promptly deposited the ball with a low shot to the far post, just out of the reach of Cairns, to put the finishing touches on the win.
Goyette had four saves for Berlin and Cairns had 12 for Gorham.
Both coaches had some great comments on the hard-fought game. Berlin's Tony Valliere said, "This was a big game to rebound from after our loss to Bishop Brady. The boys were hungry for a win, showed good composure throughout and were able to create space and give themselves plenty of opportunities. Not only did Tom Oeschle score his first varsity goal but also won the sportsmanship award for his play in the win."
Gorham's Tina Binette commented that, "It was a battle throughout and after the first half we were tied at 1-1. The Huskie boys played well, dug deep but unfortunately injuries in the second half to three key players really disrupted our flow. I am proud of the team, they never gave up and gave Berlin a run for their money. Teagan Leclerc won the sportsmanship award and he deserved it as he was supportive, positive and played with dignity."
A note of sadness is felt by many as two, way too young ,former Berlin men passed away recently. Keith LaVoie and Matthew Lefebvre were former students of mine, great kids, students and people who were involved in extracurricular activities at Berlin Junior High and Berlin High, Keith as a talented musician and Matt in sports, particularly soccer and basketball. I always enjoyed having both of those boys in my class.
On a unique note, I was at a local market a while back, met up with Keith's mother, Lucille. Of course, the conversation went to Keith, as he not only was a former student but also was in the U. S. Navy and served his country honorably. The next thing you know Lucille's phone rings and it is Keith. She put him on with me and we had a very encouraging and extremely pleasant conversation! My heart-felt sympathies go out to Keith and Matt's families and friends. They will be missed by all.
Also had a chance to spend some time with an old Navy buddy Ralph Moore and his wife Suzie, who traveled up here from Pennsylvania to camp for a few days. Ralph and I met 51 years ago at the Philadelphia Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility, both of us farm boys, he from the sticks of Willacoochee, Georgia, near the Okefonokee Swamp, me from the sticks of Milan.
We met on a football field, he a quarterback and me, his favorite wide receiver. What started on that field has resulted in a lifelong connection. So we had a great chance to catch up and remember how much faster and more talented we were, ha, back in the day!
