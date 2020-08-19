The Gorham Men’s Softball League reached the semi-finals of the double-elimination tournament on Monday night. In action on the diamond, Remax defeated Go Time 13-6 (no information or stats on that contest as of press time) to advance to finals vs The Land.
In the final The Land shut out Remax 8-0 to win the playoff title in the league's initial season.
The winners wasted little time by scoring two runs in first inning when Connor Jewett had a double and Gavin Cook left the yard with a home run.
They scored another run in second frame when Steve Flynn, Deke Gagne and Billy Carlton all singled.
The Land upped the score to 5-0 in the third inning when Cam Corchan singled, Ryan Richard and Jewett both connected for double; and sealed the win by platting three more runs in sixth. Cook singled, Travis L'Heureux walked, Andrew Coulombe doubled and team captain Nick Fournier had a run-scoring single.
Kevin Allain was superb on the mound for the champs, giving up nine hits, all singles to Travis Lamontagne, Matt Soprano, Carlos Borrayo, Erik Tremblay, Jameson Levesque, Brandon Gilbert, Tyler Martin and Pete Peare.
Veteran chucker Rollie Poirier took the loss.
The 2020 season for the league was successful in my eyes with good, exciting competition and balanced rosters for the four teams. Congratulations to the league organizers, team captains, players and supporting fans for putting things together and giving people an outlet on enjoyment during the summer of 2020.
The Gorham Co-Ed Softball playoffs continue Thursday night with games on tap at Libby's Field.
