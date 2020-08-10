The regular and tournament portion of the Babe Ruth season was completed with a disappointing, albeit, exciting finish to the State Babe Ruth Tournament where Great Bay scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to eventually defeat the No. 1 seeded Berlin-Gorham Road Warriors 4-2 on Sunday afternoon before a sun-soaked, large crowd of spectators at Memorial Field. Berlin-Gorham had advanced to the finals with a big win Friday night against Mount Washington Valley 17-1, while Great Bay beat Keene 5-2, on Saturday.
In the semifinal round Friday, also played before a large gathering of fans, B-G wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning, four in the second and continued their offensive onslaught with eight runs in the thirdrd to take a commanding 15-0 lead. MWV scored a lone run in the top half of the fourth but that would be it for them.
Berlin scored a couple of more runs before the game was called. Coach DJ Johnson was "pleased with the win,” adding, Tthe kids have played hard all season and deserve to be where they are. Everyone hit the ball, they played great defense and did not lose focus despite the score. Hats off to MWV as they are a great group of kids, with good coaching."
It is almost impossible to list all the offensive heroes for the locals as every single hitter was just that, a hitter. Jake Mercier, Jeremyiah Dow, Brody Labounty, (three runs scored) Carter Poulin, Griffin Melanson (four runs scored), Kolin Melanson (three runs, a big triple and four RBI), Kam Huntoon (three hits, three runs and seven RBI), Karter Keming, Carter Poulin (two runs) and Landyn Croteau, all contributed, while Griffin Melanson pitched superbly, giving up one hit in the first three innings. That set up the drama for the finals on Sunday.
The title game was a pitchers' duel throughout as our own Karter Demming pitched an unbelievable game, giving up one run in the first inning and shutting the door through the sixth, where he had reached the maximum pitch-count limit. Kolin Melanson came in for that final inning.
After spotting GB a run in the first inning, Berlin-Gorham tied things up in the second when Kolin Melanson reached on an error and later scored on a Landyn Croteau single. B-G went ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the sixth with a single off the bat of Labounty and he later scored on a single by Poulin. Huntoon also singled in that inning. All they had to do was shut the door in the seventh and the championship was theirs.
And it was a tension-filled, disappointing top half of the seventh where GB scored three runs to take a lead and eventually secure the win. Errors, a bad hop hit to third and a throwing error on a potential double-play, set things up for a two-out, two-strike triple that scored the tying run. Add to that an intentional walk and a two-run single which gave the visitors a 4-2 lead.
Berlin-Gorham went quietly in the bottom half of the seventh inning to give Great Bay the win and the state championship, Kolin Melanson, who has pitched excellent ball all season long, was the hard-luck loser.
The B-G 1 team's season is complete, with B-G 2 scheduled to play in the second annual Pat Forrestall Memorial Babe Ruth Invitational this weekend, Aug. 14-16 — details to follow.
I will also feature a "Coach's Corner" on Thursday, getting DJ Johnson's complete take on the just-completed season, including the tournament.
The Gorham Men's end-of-the-season softball tournament continued last night with one losers' and one winners' bracket game, while the Gorham Co-Ed tournament begin this coming Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
Gorham Co-Ed Softball results from Aug. 6
Mane Reflections 8, Taurus Financial 1
Fortin Burner 8, Top Notch Builders 7
Mary's Pizza 16, Bombers 15
Playoff schedule beginning Thursday, Aug. 13
Game 1 — No. 4 Fortin Burner (4-4) vs No. 5 Taurus Financial (1-7) 5:45 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Bombers (5-3) vs No. 6 Top Notch Builders (1-7) 7 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Mane Reflections (7-1) vs winner of game 1 8:15 p.m.
Playoff action will resume Aug. 20.
