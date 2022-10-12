CONCORD — Following an unusual episode of mortality caused by avian influenza this spring, causing a decline in the number of common eiders, New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking that hunters voluntarily reduce their harvest of common eiders for the 2022 to 2023 season. They further ask that hunters refrain from harvesting any female common eiders or young. Females and young are brown in color while males are white and black.

The Canadian Wildlife Service anticipates a decline in the number of common eiders in the St. Lawrence Estuary in 2023 and beyond. Many of these birds migrate south to winter in southern New England. The Canadian Wildlife Service has made the same request to hunters in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

