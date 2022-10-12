CONCORD —Following an unusual episode of mortality caused by avian influenza this spring, causing a decline in the number of common eiders, New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking that hunters voluntarily reduce their harvest of common eiders for the 2022 to 2023 season. They further ask that hunters refrain from harvesting any female common eiders or young. Females and young are brown in color while males are white and black.
The Canadian Wildlife Service anticipates a decline in the number of common eiders in the St. Lawrence Estuary in 2023 and beyond. Many of these birds migrate south to winter in southern New England. The Canadian Wildlife Service has made the same request to hunters in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
For about 20 years, the population of Common Eiders nesting in Quebec’s colonies in the St. Lawrence Estuary has been stable. But, in the spring of 2022, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred and Canadian Wildlife Service estimates that between 5 and 15 percent of nesting females died.
Many nests were abandoned by the females, and very few creches (groupings of adult females with their broods) were observed in the estuary. As a result, biologists expect the number of young birds for 2022 to be particularly low and the population to be lower in the coming years.
Southern New England is the wintering home for many eiders breeding in Canada.
“It would be irresponsible to ask Canadian hunters to forgo harvesting hens and young birds only to have them shot when they arrive at their wintering area,” said Jessica Carloni, waterfowl project leader at N.H. Fish and Game. “This step will hopefully allow eiders to recover from the recent avian influenza outbreak.”
While daily bag for eiders in the Atlantic Flyway states is currently limited to no more than three birds, of which only one can be a hen, New Hampshire hunters are asked to voluntarily restrict their harvest of “brown” birds.
