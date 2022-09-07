By DJ Johnson
Wednesday afternoon, the Berlin boys’ soccer team opened its 2022 season at Newfound on Aug. 31. The Mountaineers came out full of energy and ready to play scoring four goals in first half on their way to a comfortable 4-0 win.
Boyd Poulin scored twice while Jason Sweat and senior Brody Duquette also found the back of the net in the victory.
The host Bears fought hard to keep the red-hot Mountaineer offense off the scoreboard in the second half, but their offense could not get one past Berlin goalkeeper Haden Poulin.
The victory was Travis Houle’s very first career win as the new varsity head coach.
On Friday The Mountaineers had their first home mach of the campaign hosting Prospect Mountain at Gaydo Field.The Mountaineers played well and matched Prospect Mountain’s intensity through the first half with Haden Poulin making several great saves to keep the contest scoreless at the break.
The Timberwolves found something during the halftime break and scored three unanswered goals to secure the 3-0 win.
Berlin’s next match against Kennett High (1-1) in Conway was originally scheduled for Tuesday but postponed to Wednesday night under the lights due to rain. Results were not known as of press time.
The Mounties (1-1) are slated to close out the week hosting Mascoma Valley (1-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Berlin girls soccer off to 1-2 start
The Berlin girls’ soccer team opened its season with three matches over six days. The Mountaineers opened their season with a disappointing 8-0 loss to Stevens at home on Aug. 27, but rebounded with a 1-0 win at Newfound on Aug. 30; but closed the week with an 8-0 defeat against Prospect Mountain in Alton on Friday.
The girls were rained out of their scheduled match against Kennett High in Conway on Tuesday. It was rescheduled to Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Gorham boys soccer roars out for the gate
The Gorham High boys’ soccer team got its season off to a flying stat with a pair of impassive home wins. The Huskies dominated Colebrook 8-0 on Opening Day on Aug. 31, and followed that up with a 5-1 win over Lin-Wood last Thursday.
Against Colebrook, the Huskies came out firing and didn’t stop until the final whistle. Brendan Saladino notched a hat-trick (thee goals), while Isaac Langlois struck for a brace (two goals) with Jack Saladino, Connor Lemoine and Junsung Montanarro each opening their 2022 scoring account.
On Thursday, Gorham once again came out running and gunning. Cam Pake opened the scoring followed by goals from Abe Backler and Brendan Saladino to take a 3-0 lead at halftime. Jack Saladino netted a pair to open the second half and the Huskies built the lead to 5-0 before Jake Avery scored for Lin-Wood.
Gorham was scheduled to travel to Moultonborough Academy (0-1) on Tuesday and is slated to close out the week hosting Woodsville (1-0) on Thursday (4 p.m.) and traveling to Pittsburg-Canaan (0-2) on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Gorham girls post back-to-back shutouts
If defense wins championships, the Gorham High girls’ soccer team should be in the playoff chase this fall. The Huskies opened their 2022 season with a 4-0 win at home against Colebrook on Aug. 31, and followed that up with another shutout, playing Lin-Wood to a scoreless draw at home on Thursday.
Gotham was scheduled to travel to Moultonborough Academy (1-0) on Tuesday and is slated to close out the week at Woodsville (1-0) on Thursday (4 p.m.) and then hosting Pittsburg-Canaan (0-2) on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Berlin field hockey routs Littleton
The Berlin field hockey team opened Division III play on a winning note. The Mountaineers came out with a mission and routed Littleton 9-0 on Aug. 29, but were unable to carry that momentum to Canaan last Thursday when they lost 2-0 to Mascoma Valley.
Berlin was scheduled to host Franklin (0-2) on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Ready for some football
The Gorham and Berlin recreation programs kicked off their North Country Flag Football season with a doubleheader on Aug. 27. The 9u division started it off with the Bucs defeating the Patriots 19-6 and in the 12u division, the Cowboys nipped the Packers 18-14.
Katie Kenison of the Gorham Recreation Dept. spearheaded this new league and has done a wonderful job. There will be two games every Saturday ending with a Super Bowl. The league consists of two 9u teams and a pair of 12u teams with the hope of adding more teams and possibly playing out of town teams.
“Hopefully this gives our kids more choices and new opportunities to participate in physical activities,” Berlin Rec Director DJ Johnson said, and when asked about the games Katie Kenison added, “The kids are really into and are really enjoying it.”
