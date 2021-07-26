Berlin Post 36 baseball team won 9-0 Saturday against Exeter. Team members Landyn Croteau, Sam Seavey and Brody Labounty pitched seven shutout innings with Henry Shaw going 4-4 with three RBIs and Seavey going 3-3 and three RBIs. Carter Poulin, Kolin Melanson and Jack Mercier all recorded hits in the contest.
Post 36 coach Duane Johnson said, “My boys have been getting leads and holding them with great pitching and solid defense, our bats showed up today but we continue to score runs with two outs.”
Sunday, Post 36 lost to Merrimack in a 13 inning barn burner, which saw Post 36 jump out to 4-3 lead and in the third. The team from Berlin added four more runs and went into the last frame leading 8-4. A desperate Merrimack team battled back ( with help from some errors) to tie score at 8-8 and from there the teams threatened several times but nothing came across until top of 13th inning when Merrimack got three consecutive hits plating one run. Post 36 was able to cut a runner out at home to end the inning but one run was enough, and Merrimack got a much needed 9-8 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The day wasn't over for Post 36, as they took a 20 minute break and returned to action against Keene.
Tired and worn out, the Post 36 team jumped out to 2-0 lead and would never look back, plating 13 runs in five innings to win 13-2. Shaw pitched four solid innings and Melanson pitched the final frame in the five-inning mercy rule game. The bats came alive with Labounty having great day with seven hits, Carter Poulin, Jake Mercier and Kaiden Dowse had multiple hits as well. The team clinched the second seed heading into the playoffs in two weeks, for a first year American legion team the team has exceeded all expectations this season, according to the coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.