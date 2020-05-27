GORHAM — Gorham's Athletic Director Bill Goodrich shared the photo above and the following information with me regarding Gorham Alpine Ski Coach Sherrill Tracy, who has retired from coaching after 26 seasons.
"I stopped by Sherrill Tracy's house recently and presented her with plaques to acknowledge and thank her of all she has done for our school, community and especially the alpine ski teams for the past 26 seasons,” Goodrich said.
He added: “The first presentation was from the Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne School Board for appreciation for all Sherrill has done. The second was from the Gorham High School administration and athletic department recognizing her dedication, commitment and appreciation all these years.
“I have been very fortunate to work with Sherrill and witness her many successes with both the boys alpine ski team and the girls alpine team. Over the years, her teams have finished with nine runner-up seasons and the girls won the State Championship in 2007 & 2017.
“Sherrill has been a tremendous asset to our athletic program, and has been a coach who is so highly-regarded and respected by those who raced for her as well as those schools who competed against her teams. She will be dearly missed.”
