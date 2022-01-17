Berlin-Gorham boys pick up 7-1 win

BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham boys hockey team exploded for five first period goals Saturday in their game against John Stark-Hopkington-Hillsboro-Deering on their way to a 7-1 win.
The game had just gotten underway when senior defenseman Carter Poulin sent a rocket slapshot from the point in just 2:46 into the first period to give Berlin-Gorham a 1-0 lead. Poulin was assisted on the goal by Griffin Melanson and Brayden Riendeau.
Less than two minutes later sophomore forward Michael Cote Jr. got on the board to make it 2-0, assisted by Jamison Walsh and Brody Duquette.
The first period saw the Mountaineers trap their opponents in their own end as Berlin-Gorham flooded the offensive zone and peppered the net with shot after shot.
With 9:17 left to go in the first period, Duquette scored the team’s third goal of the contest, assisted by Carter Poulin and Cam Pake.
Just over a minute later Riendeau found the back of the net to put the Mountaineers up 4-0, less than halfway through the third period.
Sophomore forward Jamison Walsh would add a fifth just before the horn sounded to end the first period and the Mountaineers would find themselves up 5-0 going into the first intermission.
The second period was a little more balanced for both teams, but the Mountaineers again found the net courtesy of Ben Estrella, who added the sixth goal for Berlin-Gorham just over two minutes into the period. He was assisted by Melanson and Riendeau on the goal.
Senior forward Cael Jewett also lit the lamp, in what was his first ever goal for the Mountaineers to put the team up 7-0, with 3:09 left in the second period.
While Berlin-Gorham was able to net seven in the contest, John Stark-Hopkington-Hillsboro-Deering was able to net a consolation goal in the third period for the 7-1 final score.
The Mountaineers are currently 5-0 on the season with their next game Wednesday at Pembroke-Campbell beginning at 7:30 p.m.
