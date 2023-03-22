CONCORD — Berlin-Gorham-Kennett junior defenseman Ava Bartoli has been selected Division I All-State, First-Team in ice hockey. Selected by the Division I head coaches, All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen girls were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.

Joining Bartoli on First Team were senior forward Jenna Lynch of Bishop Guertin; junior forward Maeve Lee of Hanover; junior forward Riley Dunn of Pinkerton; senior defenseman Maggie Farwell of Oyster River-Portsmouth; and senior goalie Diana Pivirotto of Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet.

