CONCORD — Berlin-Gorham-Kennett junior defenseman Ava Bartoli has been selected Division I All-State, First-Team in ice hockey. Selected by the Division I head coaches, All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen girls were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.
Joining Bartoli on First Team were senior forward Jenna Lynch of Bishop Guertin; junior forward Maeve Lee of Hanover; junior forward Riley Dunn of Pinkerton; senior defenseman Maggie Farwell of Oyster River-Portsmouth; and senior goalie Diana Pivirotto of Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet.
Second Team selection were freshman forward Evey Heppler of Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry; senior forward Kelly Zhang of Oyster River-Portsmouth; junior forward Juliana Grella of St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet; senior defenseman Maddie Gibeault of Pinkerton; senior defenseman Kali McDonnell of Hanover, and sophomore goalie Eleanor Edson of Hanover.
Honorable Mention honorees were senior forward Lauren Thomas of Bedford; sophomore forward Nora Bradley of Hanover; junior forward Lilyan Blood of Exeter; senior defenseman McKenzie Wessling of St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet; junior defenseman Mauren Ladzinski of Keene; and senior goalie Amelie Cowieson of Oyster River-Portsmouth.
Coach of the Year honors went to John Dodds of Hanover, while Player of the Year honors went to Maeve Lee of Hanover.
