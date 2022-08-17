ERROL — Umbagog Lake gets its name from the Abenaki word for “shallow water.” While it may not be deep, it is long, 10.4 miles long, in fact, as 63-year-old Mike Welsch from Shirley, Mass., will find out this summer. 

Swimming the length of the lake, which sits between Errol and Upton, Maine, won’t be easy, but Welsch rarely backs down from a challenge. If he completes the Aug. 21 swim, he will have swum across all of New Hampshire’s largest lakes. 

