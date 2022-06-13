In a video I watched the other day, college students were being asked if they thought that the rich should be paying more in taxes, their “fair share.” Without exception, all the students felt that the rich should pay more.
The interviewer went on to point out that, at this college, there were some students who weren’t doing very well, and were in danger of flunking out. The interviewer then asked the students if they would be willing to give some of their grade points to those students in need, to pay their “fair share,” so that those less fortunate students could stay in school and graduate.
Without exception, the answer went something like, “No! Those grade points are mine! I worked hard for those!”
Thomas Sowell has said, “What, exactly, is your fair share of what someone else has worked for?” I would also ask it another way, “What is someone else’s ‘fair share’ of what you have worked for?”
What is “fair share,” anyway. What does it mean? And who gets to decide?
I don’t hear Sen. Maggie Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Annie Kuster or Rep. Chris Pappas proposing that they pay more, but I do hear them advocating that others do.
It’s easy for people to advocate everyone paying their “fair share,” as long as that fair share isn’t their own, isn’t it? Is this the America that you voted for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.