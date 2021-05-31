To the editor:
While we have veterans who are in need of help — homeless — living and sleeping on the streets, President Joe Biden is renting hotel rooms for illegal immigrants.
Is this the thanks that we give to our young men and women in the military who signed up to protect us? Is this how we help our veterans in need? Is this the America that you voted for?
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
