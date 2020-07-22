To the editor:
If the Democrat leftists and socialists truly want to cancel our “unacceptable” past, they also need to be protesting, which, nowadays, includes rioting, looting and the destruction of both public and private property, to change the name of the Democrat Party.
The Democrat Party is, after all, the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, lynching, poll taxes, literacy tests for voting, the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and more.
I suggest “The Socialist Party of the United States,” they have, after all, taken control of the party, leaving moderate Democrats out in the cold.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
