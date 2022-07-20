Maggie Hassan has been praised for her support for a woman’s right to control her own reproductive process. The problem arises when a woman kills another innocent human being in that process, something Maggie Hassan supports. While I do believe that there are circumstances where an abortion should be allowed, using abortion as a method of birth control, to correct for irresponsible sexual behavior, is not one of them.
Along with rights come responsibilities. I have the right to own a gun. I do not have the right to go around shooting people. I have the right to free speech. I don’t have the right to yell “fire!” in a crowded movie theater.
The control that women have over their reproductive process is to act responsibly, and not get pregnant in the first place. There are a number of methods that women can use to that end. They range from 100 percent effective to so ineffective that its’ practitioners are often called parents.
That “thing” growing in a woman’s womb is not her body. It’s not the father’s. From conception, it is a brand new human being. The one and only purpose of an abortion is to kill that human being. And the No. 1 reason for an abortion is for the sake of convenience.
It amazes me that abortion rights and gun control advocates cry alligator tears over the slaughter of innocent young school children, yet advocate for the slaughter of millions of the innocent unborn. Aren’t they all human beings, just in different stages of development? Maggie Hassan — and Chris Pappas — don’t think so. Do you?
