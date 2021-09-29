To the editor:
There is no doubt that having an abortion is a terrible thing, all around for everyone concerned. So is rape. I am not aware of Mr. Roy having a daughter or granddaughter. I am fortunate to have both. If either were raped I would expect the rapist, whether he was drunk or sober to have the ability to rape again eliminated. I would want his seeds removed as soon as it's safely available to do so.
Tom Bembridge
Errol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.